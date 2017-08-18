Police expect to make decision on BPL today

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said last night police expect to make a decision today on how to proceed with the theft probe at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

The anti-corruption unit of the police force has been investigating the matter since June.

Rolle would not provide further details on the matter when he spoke to The Nassau Guardian due to the sensitive nature of it.

Meanwhile, officials of the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union are expected to meet today with BPL officials in relation to that theft probe at the company, which has already led to the firing of three employees.

The firings have angered the line staff union.

BPL Chairperson Darnell Osborne told The Nassau Guardian on Wednesday that more firings are expected.

However, it is unclear if today’s meeting with the managers union is to advise of any more job cuts.

The firings on Wednesday came after officials received an audit from Ernst and Young that was launched into the reported theft of $2 million from BPL.

For now, the audit is being closely guarded.

Union officials said they have not yet seen it.

The Nassau Guardian understands it outlines fake vendor payments that were made over the course of months earlier this year.

The audit is expected to eventually be made public, but the timing of that is unknown.

The workers fired on Wednesday vehemently denied that they did anything improper.

The Bahamas Electricity Workers Union (BEWU) threatened industrial action over the firings.

BEWU Secretary General Astrid Bodie said the union “will not go quietly into the night”.

She also suggested that other people at BPL should be held responsible for any money that may be missing, and suggested junior staff members were being unfairly targeted.

The theft probe at BPL is a major development at a company that has struggled with generation and other issues.

Any union action that adversely impacts supply would likely anger consumers, who have long been frustrated by the inability of the power company to keep the power supply consistent.