$480K ‘stolen’ from finance

Officials have made progress on the investigation into a missing $480,000 from the Ministry of Finance and expect to take action on this case soon, The Nassau Guardian understands.

The pending action in this matter will come just over three months after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said from a rally site that he had been informed that $860,700 was stolen from the ministry.

“It is clear that they have no intention of accounting for anything,” said Ingraham at the time, referring to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who was minister of finance, and Michael Halkitis, who was minister of state for finance.

“They can’t even account for the VAT.”

On May 2, the day after Ingraham’s claim, the Ministry of Finance released a statement saying it “has no evidence of $860,700 in missing or stolen funds” as alleged by the former prime minister.

It invited Ingraham to provide evidence of this alleged fraud to the ministry so that it could be thoroughly investigated.

That statement also said, “The ministry is aware of an incident of overpayment to a vendor. This incident has been reported to the auditor general, as per general orders, and steps have been taken to recover this overpayment, which does not approach $860,700.

“Disciplinary action has been taken against the officer responsible for the overpayment and investigations are continuing.”

Ingraham fired back, saying the ministry’s admission of a “discrepancy” with an unspecified overpayment being made to a vendor was loose wording for “tiefing”.

“As regards the police, do you believe the police will be motivated to investigate this allegation eight days before the general election, when in the meantime, they have yet to deal with the multiple reports of allegations of financial abuse in numerous government departments?” he asked.

Ingraham continued, “As I told the newspaper reporter from The Tribune, who asked for my comment on the Ministry of Finance statement, the full truth about the missing money from the Ministry of Finance and others will only be known after the present government is voted out of office next week.

“This outgoing government will never account for all the malfeasance, numbers fudging and plain stealing that occurred on their watch.”

Authorities reportedly have evidence that suggests that the missing or stolen money amounts to $480,000 and the probe into the matter recently developed to the point where action is expected to soon be taken, The Nassau Guardian understands.

Such action would follow several prosecutions that have taken place since the Free National Movement was elected to office.

The matters that have ended in court arraignments are unrelated, but have been a part of an ongoing anti-corruption narrative pushed by the new administration.

The most high-profile matters in this regard have been the arraignments of former Cabinet ministers Shane Gibson and Kenred Dorsett and former Progressive Liberal Party Senator Frank Smith on extortion and bribery charges.

In June, former Ministry of Education clerk Paulette Wilson was accused of falsifying overtime records of a security guard over several months, resulting in him being overpaid nearly $7,000.

The security guard, Andrew Bridgewater, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to one year in prison.

On Monday, a former manager of the National Insurance Board, Selena Sweeting, was accused of extortion and bribery over claims that she demanded $5,000 from a builder.

And on Wednesday, Bahamas Power and Light fired three workers after receiving an audit it launched into the reported theft of around $2 million from the company.

The Nassau Guardian understands that more firings are on the way and prosecutions are also expected in relation to the case.

Any charges related to the alleged theft of money from the Ministry of Finance would be the first in relation to that matter.

Authorities are reportedly continuing their investigations in relation to the finance case.