Frank Smith trial to begin on November 28

The trial of former Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Frank Smith is set to begin on November 28.

During Smith’s status hearing in the magistrate’s court today, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt said the case is one of national importance and needs to be completed before the end of the year.

Smith, 52, was arraigned last month on 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

Prosecutors allege that Smith, who served as a senator in the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration, demanded that Barbara Hanna pay him $5,000 per month for his assistance in helping her get a contract with the PHA.

According to the prosecution, Smith received 13 extortion payments from April 2016 to April 2017.

Smith is accused of attempting to extort $5,000 from Hanna during May 2017.

Smith pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried before a magistrate.

Ferguson-Pratt told the court that she will hear Smith’s case. The trial is expected to last three days.











