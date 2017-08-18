Ministry of Finance employee charged with stealing over $445k

Former Ministry of Finance employee James Johnson was charged in a magistrate’s court today with 11 counts of falsification of accounts, 10 counts of stealing by reason of employment and one count of attempted stealing by reason of employment.

Johnson, 27, is accused of stealing $445,966.42 from the Ministry of Finance between December 2016 and April 2017.

Johnson is further accused of attempting to steal $41,115 of the government's money during the same period.

It is alleged that others were involved in the crimes, however Johnson was charged alone.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Johnson is represented by Devard Francis.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt remanded Johnson to prison.

The matter was adjourned to November 17.