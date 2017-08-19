Police warn of ATM scam

Eighty-six people have been defrauded of approximately $72,000 in the last month as a result of a major credit card scam and this number is expected to rise, police said yesterday.

“Within the last month, we have received several reports from customers and banks here in The Bahamas reporting incidents of ATM skimming at their machines,” said Assistant Superintendent Debra Thompson, officer in charge of the Business Technology Crime Section at the Central Detective Unit.

“We have had 86 matters reported to us at a total loss of $72,000.

“We know that those losses will increase as persons check their account and notice unauthorized transactions appearing on their account.”

Thompson said an increase in reports of these incidents occurred shortly after the United States independence holiday.

She explained there are two types of skimming devices being used by fraudsters.

One is a fake overlay used on the mouth piece of the ATM card reader.

That fake card reader will then capture and record all of the information from the magnetic strip of the customer’s card.

The fake card reader is used along with a pinhole camera attached to the machine to record video and audio of keystrokes as customers enter their pins.

Another method is the use of a deep insert skimming device.

The device is inserted deep within the ATM machine and as individuals use their card, that device captures the data off their magnetic strip and a pinhole camera records the pins.

A clone card is then made using a blank gift card or a department store card with the pin written on top of it.

“What we want the public to be aware of is to check their surroundings when using the ATM machine,” Thompson said.

“Shake the mouth piece of the ATM.

“If it is easily detached or it is rattled, or it appears to be tampered with, do not use the machine, notify the bank and also notify the police department.

“If they notice suspicious persons lurking around the machine we want them to also be aware.

“...In addition to that we also want them to protect their pin as they are using the machine.”

Thompson added that funds have been withdrawn from inside and outside The Bahamas.

Most of the incidents have occurred either in the downtown or Palmdale area.

Police said all banks are susceptible to this fraud.

Photos of the suspects were captured at ATM machines showing them clothed in hooded jackets, baseball caps and sunglasses.

These suspects are using the machines between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m, at which time suspects are believed to be installing skimming devices.

Police said suspects do not appear to be Bahamians.