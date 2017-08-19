NEMA urges vigilance as tropical systems approach

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday urged residents to be vigilant as a number of tropical systems are projected to cross over or come near The Bahamas during the upcoming week.

“As you are all aware, we are approaching the peak time of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season,” said NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell in a statement to the press.

“You should all be aware at this time that there are a number of tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean, and one or two are projected to cross over, or come near The Bahamas during the upcoming week.

“Even though the systems have not been named, I would like to urge all residents throughout The Bahamas to continue to monitor these systems as we go into the weekend.

“We are all aware that in 2015, Tropical Storm Joaquin rapidly intensified and became a major hurricane, which impacted islands in the Central and Southeast Bahamas.”

Russell said as long as Invest 92–L – an organizing cluster of thunderstorms – is projected to pass through The Bahamas, residents should make final preparations to protect homes, businesses, check their family disaster plan, family emergency kits and communications plans.

He added that residents should also stay tuned to the local radio and television stations, the Department of Meteorology and NEMA’s social media platforms for updates on the approach of these and any systems, which might impact The Bahamas.