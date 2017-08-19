Two found shot dead

Two men were found shot dead in separate incidents yesterday morning, police said.

According to Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander, the first victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was found shortly after 8 a.m. in a vehicle in a yard off Hospital Lane, north of Scott Street.

Fernander said shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday police responded to reports of gun shots in that area.

However, officers did not come up with any information until the body was discovered the next morning.

Police had no motive for this shooting.

The second victim, believed to be in his late 20s, was found shortly after 9 a.m. on a track road, off Step Street, Fox Hill.

Neighbors also heard gun shots in the area around 3 a.m., but it wasn’t until later in the morning that a body was found.

Fernander said police had a man in custody for questioning in reference to the second matter.

Police did not release the men’s identities.

Police made their usual appeal to the public for information on the matters.

The country’s murder count stands at 88 for the year.