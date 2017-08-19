Smith’s case set for Nov. 28

Former Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith now knows all the witnesses who will testify against him in his corruption trial, that has been scheduled to begin on November 28.

Smith, 52, of Eastern Road, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday for the prosecution to provide witness statements and to receive a trial date.

According to the prosecution, Smith allegedly extorted $65,000 from Barbara Hanna in respect of a contract he helped her obtain with the PHA.

Prosecutors allege that Smith received 13 extortion payments from April 2016 to April 2017.

Smith is accused of attempting to extort $5,000 from Hanna during May 2017.

At his arraignment last month, Ferguson-Pratt noted that the court docket did not have the names of any prosecution witnesses.

Chief Counsel Anthony Delaney, of the Office of the Attorney General, said at the time that the witness names were redacted because of concerns over witness tampering.

Ferguson-Pratt has said that she hopes the matter will proceed expeditiously and warned that she would not entertain “frivolous” applications for adjournments.

She expressed some misgivings after Delaney initially said that he would not be available until December because he was in the Supreme Court.

Ferguson-Pratt said she deemed the case one of “national importance” and had hoped that it would be concluded at the end of the year.

Once again, lead defense lawyer Damian Gomez, QC, who is assisted by Philip McKenzie, said that he would require Hanna’s banking records in order to cross-examine her.

In response, Delaney, who was assisted by Al-Leecia Delancey, said the prosecution only intended to rely on the case made out in the witness statements.

Delaney said that the prosecution should be able to conclude its case in two days.

Ferguson-Pratt set the trial for November 28 through November 30.

The matter is also set for December 11 for the court to rule on submissions.