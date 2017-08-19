Ministry of Tourism fires 16 workers

The Ministry of Tourism fired an additional 16 employees yesterday.

The ministry confirmed that 13 employees in New Providence and three in Bimini were terminated.

Earlier this month, nine employees were fired from the Grand Bahama office.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, who was traveling yesterday, had no comment on the firings.

One employee who was terminated said he felt a “little bad”, but saw it coming.

The employee, who wished to speak on condition of anonymity, said that he was called into a meeting with Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Charles Albury around 10 a.m.

He said Albury told him, “We are restructuring the ministry and lowering the number of staff and it so happens that you are in that number.”

When asked how he felt about the ordeal, the employee said he felt that “it’s wrong to fire all the young, talented people and keep the older people”.

“It’s only turning people away from the country,” he said.

The Guardian understands that two people in the sports tourism department and two in the communications department were among those fired.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry reiterated that it is “undergoing a reorganization and strategic planning exercise to rationalize its activities and plans moving forward”.

“This difficult process includes inter alia, reassignments, dissolution of certain departments, repatriations, retirement and terminations,” the statement read.

“The decision to right size the organization is a challenging one as we are cognizant of the fact that it impacts the lives of fellow Bahamians.

“It would have been fiscally irresponsible and counterproductive to continue with operational costs outweighing the available marketing budget, to execute our primary mandates, which are to grow our tourism industry, improve our product and increase visitor arrivals.”