Pastor charged with theft

Former Ministry of Finance accounts clerk and youth pastor James Anwar Johnson was charged yesterday with stealing over $400,000 in cash from the Ministry of Finance.

Johnson, 27, of St. Andrew’s Beach Estates, was charged with 11 counts of falsification of accounts, 10 counts of stealing by reason of employment and one count of attempted stealing by reason of employment.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It is alleged that between December 2016 and April 2017, Johnson falsified the payment records of VMMS Business Service to purport to show that the company was entitled to receive payments totaling $530,377.67 from the Ministry of Finance.

With regards to stealing by reason of employment, it is alleged that between December 2016 and March 2017, Johnson, being concerned with others, stole a total of $445,996.42 in cash, property of the Bahamas government, which he had access to by reason of employment.

It is further alleged that Johnson attempted to steal $41,115 in cash on April 5, 2017.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt advised Johnson that she could not grant him bail and remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Johnson’s attorney, Devard Francis, indicated that he would seek bail in the Supreme Court after the matter was adjourned.

Johnson’s relatives and friends were noticeably shaken in court. One relative sobbed openly at one point.

Johnson, who at times looked down at the floor, remained composed when Ferguson-Pratt read the charges.

Ferguson-Pratt told the officers in court that she “could not help but notice that when Johnson entered the court, he seemed uncomfortable with the handcuffs behind his back”.

“It is a matter of fact that he is a fairly heavy-set man,” she said.

Superintendent Robert Simmons said that it is procedure to handcuff accused persons behind the back.

He noted that he used two handcuffs for Johnson.

Ferguson-Pratt asked if Johnson could be handcuffed from the front and Simmons responded that he had no problem with that.

Francis confirmed last evening that Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton granted Johnson bail in the amount of $30,000 with two sureties. He has been ordered to surrender his travel documents and must report to police every Monday and Friday.

The matter was adjourned to November 17, 2017 at 11 a.m.