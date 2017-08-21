BPL union: We do not condone stealing

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) has sought to clarify that it does not condone theft at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), saying if the three employees fired last week are proven to have erred, they should be held accountable.

“We just want the public and everyone to know that the union does not encourage stealing or any other type of [wrongdoing] on the job,” said BEWU Secretary General Astrid Bodie.

“We do not condone that.”

However, Bodie insisted there must be a “fair response”.

The firings came after the government and the BPL board received an audit into the accounts department conducted by Ernst and Young, which was called in to investigate the reported theft of more than $2 million.

The audit reportedly outlines exactly how much money has gone missing and areas in which controls need to be tightened.

Following the terminations, the union said it will do its due diligence to determine the facts, but it will not sit idly by.

To this, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, who has ministerial responsibility for BPL, warned that, while he supports union members protesting for their rights, those who plan to protest ought to be careful not to send a message to the public that they condone the alleged theft of money from the power company.

BPL Chairman Darnell Osborne said last week that the investigation is ongoing and advised that there could be further terminations as management “properly considers the evidence gathered”.

Osborne said any workers found to be culpable in the matter, no matter their position in BPL, would be terminated.

When contacted yesterday, Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) President Anthony Christie confirmed the union has met with BPL’s board concerning the audit.

He noted that a BPL manager was fired in May.

He said that matter was advanced to the labor board, “due to the failure to follow procedure and present evidence”.

Asked about the ongoing investigation and whether there is concern about managers being fired, Christie said, “A lot is happening, and next week will be interesting”.

Meanwhile, Bodie indicated that the union supports the government’s efforts to eradicate theft and tighten up operation controls.

She maintained, however, that she believes the three employees fired last week have been scapegoated.

Bodie said line staff in accounts do not have the authority to create or sign off on checks without multiple levels of approval, a point she drilled in last week.

The union representative said the union has requested to view the audit.