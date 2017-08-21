Wilchcombe ‘disturbed’ by tourism firings

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday he is “deeply disturbed and bothered” that the ministry has fired an additional 16 employees.

Wilchcombe said the firings are beginning to look “political”, and noted that when “you are powerful you must be merciful”.

“We did not hire Bahamians predicated upon politics,” he claimed.

“They were hired because many are qualified, have studied and should have an opportunity.”

He claimed the young Bahamians the government is putting out of work have an annual average salary that does not exceed $25,000.

Wilchcombe said around 20 people were hired at the ministry between January 2016 and May 2017, when he left office.

“I am deeply disturbed, because here again we are putting Bahamians out of work when there is no need to,” he said.

“[All] of the individuals who have been terminated now were employed to provide service to country.

“These individuals’ personal emoluments are protected and secured within the fiscal year of the Ministry of Tourism.”

He said the ministry did not use all of the money it was allocated for personal emoluments and could have hired more people.

“I am bothered because of the time we are doing it,” he added.

“I am bothered because I am hearing from Bahamians saying now, ‘Why should I come home? Why should I come seeking employment in my country? Why should I be qualifying myself?’

“If you wanted to fire people from the Ministry of Tourism or move people, why not offer a package to those who would volunteer? Why not then look at those who are near attrition? Why not offer them packages?

“What I am seeing is a trend predicated upon who came in during the PLP’s watch.”

On Friday, the ministry confirmed that 13 employees on New Providence and three on Bimini were terminated.

Earlier this month, nine employees were fired from the Grand Bahama office.

The Guardian understands that two people in the sports tourism department and two in the communications department were among those fired.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated that it is “undergoing a reorganization and strategic planning exercise to rationalize its activities and plans moving forward”.