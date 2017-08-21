Former minister says Fitzgerald exercised poor judgment

Former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald’s decision to lobby former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts on behalf of his father was “poor judgment” and caught many in the then Christie Cabinet by surprise, former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe revealed yesterday.

“[That was] poor judgment on my colleague’s behalf,” Wilchcombe said.

“I think he accepts it was poor judgment.

“The truth is we were surprised. All of us were surprised.

“I think it was just poor judgment. I don’t think he had any evil intent, other than seeking to, as he said, secure an opportunity for what would have been his father’s company.

“That happens from time to time. I have been around longer than he has, so I’ve learned a lot more than he has. I think that was poor judgment.”

Wilchcombe was a guest on the Guardian Radio 96.9 FM talk show, “The Political Review”, with host Quincy Parker.

On April 20, which was Nomination Day, The Tribune revealed Fitzgerald sent Izmirlian a series of emails, dating back to 2013, lobbing the developer for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts, telling Izmirlian the matter required his “personal intervention”.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said he contacted Izmirlian to “seek his assistance” in advancing “some work” with the resort on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

In one of the emails, Fitzgerald said that his father’s medical bills were $20,000 per month, and expressed concern that “we have not heard anything yet”.

He also requested Izmirlian provide a recommendation to approach the other hotel brands.

After the emails were made public, Fitzgerald said he had no contracts with Baha Mar, now owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), or any of Baha Mar’s affiliates, and said he does not own shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

The bombshell revelation is considered by many to be one of the main reasons why the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) lost the May 2017 general election.

After initially remaining silent on the matter, then Prime Minister Perry Christie dismissed the matter as another Free National Movement lie, even though Fitzgerald had already acknowledged the emails were authentic.