PM: FNM govt cleaning up pervasive corruption

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that a Free National Movement (FNM) government has to once again clean up the mess left behind by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), including “pervasive corruption”.

Minnis, who spoke at a service at St. Barnabas Anglican Church to mark the 25th anniversary of the Free National Movement’s 1992 general election win, said the 2017 election is over, and now is the time to serve.

“The parallels between 1992 and 2017 are extraordinary,” Minnis said.

“Once again, the Free National Movement has the awesome responsibility to rescue an economy that was on the brink of collapse.

“We must once again restore the good name, international reputation and public finances of The Bahamas.

“Once again, our task is to clean up the massive and pervasive corruption that was bankrupting our democracy and devastating the public treasury.

“Once again, we must be the beacon of hope, economic opportunity, social progress and social justice.”

The FNM pledged on the campaign trail to tackle corruption in government.

Minnis told his Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues yesterday that “we are not masters”, only “servants”.

“As we do the people’s business, we must ever remember to act with humility,” he said.

“Any arrogance shown to the people, including public officers, is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of our victory.

“We must remain humble in victory and in the many days ahead. I especially remind my Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues to address others graciously and in the proper tone.

“We must be men and women for others.

“We are not masters of the country, as some others might believe. We are servants of the aspirations and well being of the Bahamian people.”

The FNM won a landslide victory in May 2017, capturing 35 of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly, crushing the PLP.