Wilchcombe formally announces bid for PLP chairmanship

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe yesterday formally announced that he will seek the chairmanship of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) during its convention in October.

The current chairman is Bradley Roberts.

“I congratulate Bradley Roberts for the work he has done, underscored by two general election victories during his watch,” Wilchcombe said in a statement.

“Over the next several weeks leading up to the national convention, I will speak to PLPs and Bahamians generally, throughout The Bahamas on how, as national chairman I intend to reignite the engines of our great party and recommit to the ideals and values of what gave birth to the PLP.

“My campaign will address the importance of continuing the movement toward the fulfillment of fundamental phases of nation building, as envisioned by the founding fathers.”

Wilchcombe said his campaign aims to broaden the base of the party, demand accountability and transparency from the government, agitate for the introduction of political debates during the campaign season and “formulate proposed legislation in the quest to move our country forward, such as campaign finance legislation”.

“My campaign will refrain from antagonism,” said Wilchcombe, who served as PLP chairman in the 1990s.

“Our democracy is open to all. My involvement in politics is anchored by the philosophy that I am not running against anyone, but rather I am running for something.”

In 2015, Wilchcombe said he wanted to be leader of the party and was prepared to lead with distinction.

But Alfred Sears, the former attorney general, was the only person to challenge Perry Christie for the PLP leadership in January.

Christie won the race handily.

Wilchcombe ran for deputy leader in 2009; he lost to Philip Brave Davis, who became leader of the PLP after Christie resigned five days after the 2017 general election that saw the PLP slaughtered at the polls.

Wilchcombe was the member of Parliament for West End and Bimini. He lost his re-election bid in May, as did most members of the previous Christie Cabinet.

Wilchcombe said yesterday he is best suited to serve the party as chairman.

The PLP will hold its convention October 22–25.

Former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis has been appointed chairman of the convention.

The PLP reportedly has a post-election debt of $1.5 million.

According to the PLP’s constitution, “There shall be a general meeting of the party every year in the month of either October or November, or as is otherwise determined by the National General Council.”

The PLP last held a convention in January 2017, months before the general election.

The last convention before that was in 2009.