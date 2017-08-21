Govt ups efforts to tackle crime

In the wake of a series of murders last week, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced on Saturday evening a more focused and aggressive crime-fighting strategy, which includes police increasing their intelligence and operational efforts to identify and disrupt gang activities, and an increased focus on firearms traffickers.

Three murders were reported on New Providence on Friday.

Dames made the announcement at a press conference at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre, with several senior officers and Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson at his side.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade was not present.

Dames said he met with Greenslade and his executive team on Saturday morning to review their current strategy and requested that they redouble their crime fighting efforts.

“While efforts in tackling crime are static in many ways, they are also fluid, as our approach is based on what is occurring,” Dames said.

“Towards this end, they are further enhancing senior command at a divisional level on a 24-hour basis.

“They will be taking a more aggressive approach to handling drug peddling and shutting down drug houses in communities throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama and across the Family Islands, as they are the source of many of the crime problems that exist.

“They will be increasing their intelligence and operational efforts to identify and disrupt gang activities.

“From an intelligence perspective, there will be an increased focus on firearms traffickers with a view to bringing them to justice.”

Dames said police conducted a review of people out on bail who are not complying with their bail conditions and have discovered that more than 50 people were non-compliant.

He said police informed him that they have already arrested a number of those people and their bail was revoked.

According to Dames, 268 individuals are being monitored for various offenses.

These include 70 for homicides, 18 for attempted murders, 102 for armed robberies and 59 for firearm offenses.

Dames also noted that police intelligence reveal murder hot spots to be the Pinewood, Kemp Road, Bains and Grants Town, Yellow Elder and Carmichael Road communities.

As a result, police will increase vehicle and foot patrols and use increased monitoring of CCTV.

“I would like to send a warning out to all those persons who continue to live a life of crime: moving forward, we intend to make your life very uncomfortable,” Dames warned.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure that you are made to account for your wrongdoings. This is a promise.”

Other crime fighting efforts include the National Crime Prevention and Neighborhoods Watch Council, led by Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean, in the interim.

The government will conduct a review of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in order to determine the requisite number of officers at any division, “which was never previously established”, Dames said.

The pilot program for this will be launched “shortly”, in order to determine its effectiveness.

The national security minister also announced that the government will move to decentralize the Central Detective Unit.

“The purpose of decentralization is to have detectives at stations to readily respond to serious matter on a timely basis. The detective units were dismantled under the last administration.”

Dames said, “We are more determined than ever and stronger in our resolve to keeping this Bahamas safe for all citizens.”

The murder count in The Bahamas for 2017 stands at 89.

This compares to 64 for the same period last year.