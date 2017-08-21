BPL board fires Hill

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Pamela Hill was fired today, BPL Chairman Darnell Osborne confirmed.

In a statement, Osborne said the BPL board “elected to remove” Hill as CEO and director.

She said PowerSecure has under its rights to reappoint a new CEO under its management services agreement.

“We have addressed further critical performance issues with PowerSecure and await their response within the contractually required timeframe,” Osborne said.

In her statement to the media, the BPL chairman also advised: “The board has instructed its legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure, as a matter of accountability under the MSA, of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.

“These actions have been made in the best interest of BPL and the Bahamian people.”

PowerSecure signed a management service agreement with the Christie administration in 2016.