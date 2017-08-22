BUT concerned about challenges ahead of new school year

Dozens of teachers across the country who will attend orientation tomorrow in preparation for the opening of the school year have yet to receive letters from the Department of Education advising them on the schools they will be posted at next week, according to Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson.

Wilson, who was a guest on Guardian Radio’s “Morning Blend” hosted by Dwight Strachan, said the union met with Minister of Education Jeff Lloyd last month, and again last Wednesday to discuss challenges.

According to Wilson, while both meetings were productive and the minister has committed to partnering with the union, the letters for teachers is a key challenge that continues to plague the opening of the school year.

“I would say — and I stand to be corrected, but I challenge them to call in — that there is no teacher who is being hired this week, who has a letter in their hands,” Wilson said.

“This is the other thing too. When you are going to the Family Island you should be getting a one-way ticket to the island.

“That teacher should be getting a geographical allowance that they will use for their rent, to get their utilities turned on. They should have freight.

“The ministry pays for that freight for their car and their goods, and clothing to be shipped to the islands.

“So, when we say to them, ‘listen, we need the list’, it’s not just to say we are bullying you or we just want the list, but it is for us as a union to be able to plan.

“We want to know who it is who is going to an island and how we can assist them to ensure that the obligations of the Ministry of Education are being upheld.”

Director of Education Lionel Sands said yesterday that all teachers will be provided letters of assignment during orientation tomorrow.

Wilson said teachers, at this time, should be preparing their classrooms for students.

She said the union has advised teachers not to take the chance and leave New Providence without a letter of confirmation to ensure they receive the proper emoluments associated with living on a Family Island.

Wilson said she expects some backlash from her statement, but the BUT wants to ensure its members are protected and protocols and policies are followed.

“How do you send a teacher fresh out of The University of The Bahamas, or teachers who you are bringing in from Cuba or elsewhere and you send them to a Family Island that they have never been to and then, the district superintendent starts to look around for an apartment for the individual late?” she asked.

“What I am saying is, yes, I believe the minister, Jeffrey Lloyd, is sincere.

“Yes, I believe he is a hard worker.

“Yes, I believe he is open to the union, and to work with us, and to partner, and to consult.

“However, there are systemic problems; there are problems in the system in the Department of Education that I don’t see them [correcting] overnight.”