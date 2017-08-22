Man acquitted of banker’s murder jailed for gun, drug possession

A man acquitted in 2012 of the murder of investment banker Hywel Jones was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison for having a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and a small amount of marijuana.

Police on patrol in the Kemp Road area arrested Franklyn Stubbs, 35, of Moncur Alley, on August 19.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Timmy Saunders, the officers saw Stubbs sitting near a fenced in yard.

As the police car approached, Stubbs got up suddenly and walked away. His actions aroused the officers’ suspicions and they caught him about 25 feet away, Saunders said.

Police found a rusty AK-47 with 10 rounds of ammunition in its clip. The officers also found two ounces of marijuana.

Despite the small quantity of drugs, Stubbs was charged with drug possession with intent to supply because police seized 16 individual packets of marijuana.

Stubbs, who did not have a lawyer, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm and drug possession with intent to supply at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Stubbs, a car washer, asked the magistrate for leniency claiming that his mother and two nieces depended on him for financial support as he was the only one in the household with a job.

Stubbs, whose most recent conviction was for causing harm, has also served time for house breaking and stealing.

Due to Stubbs’ criminal history, his pleas for leniency fell on deaf ears.

Swain said, “He’s a repeat offender; he just doesn’t seem to listen.”

A gunman ambushed Jones, 55, and pumped two bullets in his head at point-blank range shortly after he arrived at his office, Britannia Consulting, located at Compass Point, on April 22, 2009. Jones remained in a coma until his death on May 8, 2009.



















