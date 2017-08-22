Man jailed for gun possession

A 24-year-old painter was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to having an illegal gun.

Alton Adderley was arrested on August 13 when police executed a search warrant on a home at Sandilands Village Road, the court heard.

The officers saw Adderley toss a 45mm pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition behind the fridge as they entered the home, according to the prosecutor.

Adderley was arrested with Augustus Johnson, 20, and a 17-year-old boy.

They were all charged with possession of firearm and ammunition when they appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

However, only Adderley pleaded guilty.

After consulting with investigators, the prosecutor, Sergeant Timmy Saunders, offered no further evidence against Johnson and the juvenile, resulting in their acquittal.

Also appearing in the same court was Henry Rolle, 18, who was charged with possession of two rounds of .380 ammunition on August 19.

Rolle initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in the presence of his attorney Glendon Rolle.

The attorney was not present when Rolle was charged with possession of marijuana.

Rolle entered a guilty plea.

When the magistrate noted that he had denied the ammunition charge that arose from the same incident, Rolle revealed that he had only denied the charge on the advice of his attorney.

The matter was stood down to allow Rolle to consult with his mother on what course he should take.

Swain has adjourned the matter until today.