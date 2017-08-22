Man charged with murder, attempted murder

A man accused of shooting two people earlier this month appeared before court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Edison McQueen, 30, of Faith Gardens, was not required to enter pleas to the charges at his initial court appearance before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

McQueen, who was represented by attorney Glendon Rolle, is charged with non capital murder in relation to the shooting death of Terrance Darling and the attempted murder in the shooting of Cameo Bain.

The incident took place at Lily of the Valley Corner on August 5.

According to police, the men were sitting in a car in front of a home when a gunman ambushed them and shot them.

Rolle said that McQueen had injuries from an alleged beating by officers at the Central Detective Unit.

The magistrate made a note of the complaint and remanded McQueen into custody to await his trial.

Prosecutors plan to fast-track the case against McQueen to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on October 3, his next scheduled court appearance.