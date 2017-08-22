Hanna-Martin will seek a leadership position in PLP

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday she intends to run for a leadership position in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) when the party meets in October for convention.

Hanna-Martin did not state which position she will seek.

“I am someone who did not really conceptualize myself in any serious way for leadership of the party,” said Hanna-Martin, a former PLP chairman.

“It’s not because I didn’t think I could do it. It’s that I didn’t have that sort of ambition towards it.

“A lot of things have happened since then, including the last election and the four seats we have.

“I feel obliged. I feel that it is my duty and responsibility to step up and step forward and that I do.

“I was in church yesterday and the message there was a phrase that was cast, and it really sums up where I am coming from: Bold humility.

“I have made a decision and I will soon make an announcement very shortly.”

Hanna-Martin was a guest on the Peace 107.5 FM talk show “Hard Copy” with host Steve McKinney.

Hanna-Martin was first elected to the House of Assembly in 2002.

She is one of four PLPs who survived the May 10 general election.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said he welcomes all challengers for the leadership position.

The PLP convention is set for October 22-25.

It will come 10 months after the party’s January 2017 convention and nearly six months after the May election.

The party suffered one of its greatest defeats, taking only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Perry Christie resigned five days after the election.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe has announced that he intends to run for chairman.