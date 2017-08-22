Davis won’t back anyone in PLP races

A day after former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe announced his bid to run for chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said he does not “discourage ambition”.

The Nassau Guardian asked Davis if he will support Wilchcombe for chairman, but Davis would only say, “I don’t discourage ambition”.

As for reports that Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper may run for deputy leader, Davis only reiterated that he wouldn’t discourage ambition.

“I’ve heard that, Chester’s name,” he said.

“I don’t discourage ambition. I am seeking the leadership, and I think it would be inappropriate for me to indicate support for any others who I may support who may not be successful.

“I would then find myself having to work with persons who would know that I openly did not support them.

“I am just focusing on securing my success as leader so I can do the things that I think are necessary to restore the trust of the Bahamian people in the Progressive Liberal Party.”

When asked if he has the support of former prime minister and PLP leader, Perry Christie, Davis said, “I think you have to ask him that.”

The Guardian reached out to Christie who was celebrating his 74th birthday yesterday; he declined to take any questions.

Wilchcombe, the former MP for West End and Bimini, formally announced his bid for the chairmanship on Sunday.

Current PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts does not intend to seek reelection.

The PLP will hold its convention October 22–25.

The convention will come nearly six months after the general election that saw the party crushed at the polls.

The PLP won only four of the 39 seats in Parliament, including Davis’ Cat Island, Rum Cay and Salvador seat, and the Exumas and Ragged Island seat won by Cooper, a newcomer to politics.

Glenys Hanna-Martin won Englerston and Picewell Forbes won Central and South Andros.

Most of the former ministers of the Christie Cabinet lost their reelection bids, as did Christie, who had won the Centreville seat consistently since 1977.

Christie resigned as leader of the party five days after the May 10 general election. Davis became the interim leader.

During the coming convention, the party, which met in convention in January, hopes to vote for a leader, as well as other party officers.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.