U.S. issues advisory on ATM fraud

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau yesterday warned U.S. citizens residing in and traveling to The Bahamas to be vigilant of their ATM usage, following a report from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) of a major credit card scam.

On Friday, police reported that 86 people have been defrauded of approximately $72,000 in the last month as a result of ATM skimming and noted that this number is expected to rise.

The U.S. advisory noted that “perpetrators of this fraud use a variety of techniques to capture card data for sale or unauthorized use.

“The RBPF reported individuals installing card skimmers on ATM machines to record card data.

“These fake overlays on the card intake slot in conjunction with pinhole cameras to record PINs capture information which is then used to produce counterfeit cards with genuine data.

“The overlays vary in quality, some are easy to detect others are much more sophisticated.

“If you encounter an ATM from which the intake slot overlay is easily detached or movable do not use the ATM and notify RBPF (dial “911” or “999”).

“If it is safe to do so, take a discreet picture of the suspicious overlay for RBPF but do not attempt to remove it.

“Actively self-monitor all credit and debit card transactions online or through your issuing institution’s mobile app.

“The key to identifying the location of the fraud is prompt reporting of suspicious transactions.”

Police said most of the incidents have occurred either in the Downtown or Palmdale area and warned that all banks are susceptible to this fraud.

Photos of the suspects were captured at ATM machines showing them clothed in hooded jackets, baseball caps and sunglasses.

These suspects are using the machines between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m, at which time suspects are believed to be installing skimming devices.

Police said suspects do not appear to be Bahamians.