Two in custody after apparent abduction

Police are investigating an apparent abduction of a woman that took place shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, on Taylor Street, off East Street.

Police said after receiving reports of the matter, officers intercepted two men in a Honda Accord on East and Taylor streets.

They searched the vehicle and found the woman in the trunk.

Police said she was in good health.

They also reported that they had two men in custody.

A video recording of the apparent abduction was widely shared on social media yesterday, outraging many who viewed it.

The more than one-minute long video showed a man holding a rock in one hand, and grabbing a woman’s blouse and pulling her with his other hand.

The man dropped the rock and took his keys out of his pocket, instructing another man to open his car.

The other man then joined the first and they both pushed and pulled the woman in the direction of the vehicle.

The woman could be heard asking the men to stop, as she attempted to hold onto a fence and then pleaded to the men to “let me get my bag”.

“Bring my bag, please; I [will] pay for it,” the unidentified woman said.

The two men eventually forced the woman to the car, lifted her into the trunk and slammed it.

While doing so, one of the men cursed at the woman.

Several people witnessed the incident take place.

Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade tweeted about the matter at 4:11 p.m. yesterday.

“Good afternoon. Men in custody. Female unharmed. This case file is being actively investigated. Thank you for your support,” he said.

It was not clear who recorded the video of the incident.