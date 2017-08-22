Davis says he’s surprised by Hill’s firing

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday he was “surprised” Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Pamela Hill was fired.

“I am rather surprised about the separation of Mrs. Hill from BPL,” he said.

“I don’t have all the facts or information that would have informed that decision, but I would query whether it was able to be done in a way that I am hearing it was done having regard to the obligations contained in the management services agreement.

“It’s left to be seen whether or not the process in disengaging her was properly engaged.”

BPL Chairman Darnell Osborne confirmed yesterday that the board “elected to remove” Hill as CEO and director of BPL.

“PowerSecure has under its rights to reappoint a new CEO under the management services agreement,” Osborne said in a press release.

Hill was named BPL’s CEO in April 2016.

Hill and PowerSecure came under fire last month after it was revealed that PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million under the Christie administration.

She later insisted that the company was deserving of the bonus and that BPL’s operations and service were improving.

Audit

BPL has been in the headlines for several days now.

Last week, BPL fired three employees after receiving an audit from Ernst and Young launched after a reported $2 million theft at the company.

The audit reportedly outlines exactly how much money has gone missing and areas in which controls need to be tightened.

The Nassau Guardian understands it outlines fake vendor payments that were made over the course of months earlier this year.

Osborne said yesterday, “The board has instructed its legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the management services agreement of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.”

Davis, who served as minister of works with responsibility for BPL and oversaw the Christie administration’s deal to transfer management control to PowerSecure, said he supports the investigation.

When asked his thoughts on the revelations of fraud at BPL, Davis said, “First of all, the very nature of fraud is that people conduct themselves and act in such a way that no one would know about it.

“That is the essence of fraud. With that occurring it is not expected that anyone would know about it until it is discovered.

“When I was minister I heard no report of such a scam that is now being investigated. They ought to do what they are doing and investigate it.”

When asked if he supports the investigation, Davis said, “Certainly. I trust that they will not just sweep it under the rug and make what I call the line staff scapegoats for the incompetence or improper conducts of senior members of BPL.”

The workers fired last week vehemently denied that they did anything improper.

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) has threatened to take industrial action over the firings.

BEWU Secretary General Astrid Bodie said the union “will not go quietly into the night”.

She also suggested that other people at BPL should be held responsible for any money that may be missing, and suggested junior staff members were being unfairly targeted.

Davis agreed.

“I would expect that you would need more senior personnel involved in such an act, if it is as is being reported,” he said.