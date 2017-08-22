Lights out for Hill

Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) Board of Directors yesterday fired the power company’s CEO Pamela Hill.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, BPL Board Chairman Darnell Osborne was asked to detail the reason for Hill’s termination, but she said she was not at liberty to divulge that at this time.

In a press release, Osborne said under PowerSecure’s management services agreement (MSA), it has the right to appoint a new CEO.

“We have addressed further critical performance issues with PowerSecure and await their response within the contractually required timeframe,” Osborne said.

“The board has instructed the legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the MSA of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.

“These actions have been made in the best interest of BPL and the Bahamian people.”

PowerSecure signed an agreement with the Christie administration in February 2016 to manage BPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation.

At the time, then Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis said PowerSecure was mandated to bring down the cost of electricity, make it more reliable and improve customer service.

However, since the execution of that contract, there has been overwhelming criticisms of PowerSecure’s performance.

The current minister, Desmond Bannister, has expressed strong concerns about BPL’s ability to consistently keep the lights on, particularly during the summer months.

Just two weeks ago, Hill insisted that BPL was making progress in providing more reliable power supply for The Bahamas and suggested it was deserving of a $1.1 million bonus agreed to by the former administration.

“As a partner to the company, we have worked to make sure that there have been improvements in the company over the past year,” said Hill, who was named CEO in April 2016.

“Some things are going to take time. As we can imagine, nothing can be resolved in a very overnight fashion.”

Hill could not be reached for comment yesterday.

An email she purportedly sent to BPL staff yesterday, said, “Dear BPL builders, it has been an honor, a pleasure and a privilege working side by side with you. Continue building for better until better truly becomes best.”

A PowerSecure representative said yesterday she would work on getting a response to the BPL board statement calling on PowerSecure to “cure all deficiencies and/or breaches” under the agreement.

It was unclear whether PowerSecure intends to reimburse BPL for the missing funds.

Last week, BPL fired three line staff employees after it received an audit from Ernst and Young into a reported $2 million that has gone missing.

Firing line

Speaking to the status of a police investigation into the reported theft, Osborne advised that the police investigation into the alleged theft is ongoing and “there will be some more terminations”.

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) has said while it does not condone wrongdoing, it believes its members have been scapegoated. The union has called for a fair response.

Osborne said contrary to what has been said by some, the board has met with both unions.

“We have been given their full support during this transition period,” she said.

“So, we met with both unions, the management union and also the [line staff] union.”

Osborne was also asked when the audit into BPL will be made available.

She said “at some point” the media will be provided access, but noted that Bannister, who has ministerial responsibility for BPL, will address that.

Osborne did not outline the specific deficiencies at BPL, only saying that the board expects PowerSecure to resolve them.