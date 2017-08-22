Viral video police officers disciplined

Following a month-long investigation, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade today disciplined two officers featured in a profanity-laced video that went viral.

“In the case of the police corporal, he was demoted to the rank of constable with effect from August 22, 2017 and in the case of the police constable, he was reduced in seniority with effect from August 22, 2017,” a police statement said.

The officers were suspended following the release of the video via social media, which appeared to show one of them drinking on the job.

The video appeared to have been recorded by the officer driving the vehicle. In the passenger seat, another officer was drinking and playing music. Both were in uniform.

In the video the driver asked that it not be released.

When a female dispatch office spoke to the officers via radio, the driver said, “They ain’t calling us.”

He added: “Tell them what we doing, squad.”

The officer in the passenger seat used an expletive before he said, “Getting drunk.”



