Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Viral video police officers disciplined

  • Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade.


Published: Aug 22, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Following a month-long investigation, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade today disciplined two officers featured in a profanity-laced video that went viral.

“In the case of the police corporal, he was demoted to the rank of constable with effect from August 22, 2017 and in the case of the police constable, he was reduced in seniority with effect from August 22, 2017,” a police statement said.

The officers were suspended following the release of the video via social media, which appeared to show one of them drinking on the job.

The video appeared to have been recorded by the officer driving the vehicle. In the passenger seat, another officer was drinking and playing music. Both were in uniform.

In the video the driver asked that it not be released.

When a female dispatch office spoke to the officers via radio, the driver said, “They ain’t calling us.”

He added: “Tell them what we doing, squad.”

The officer in the passenger seat used an expletive before he said, “Getting drunk.”


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links