Another year for free UB pledge

While the government has indicated the country’s fiscal constraints have prevented it from rolling out many of its key campaign promises, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd suggested that, within a year, there will be movement on the government’s pledge to provide free tertiary education to qualifying Bahamians.

Responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian on when the government intends to detail its plans for students to attend The University of The Bahamas without cost, Lloyd said, “I am happy to repeat that it is the intent of this government to do free tertiary for those who qualify.

“This is crucial, and I want this to be recorded – for those who qualify.

“It isn’t just open to anyone who has an interest in tertiary-level education that they will be the beneficiaries of free tuition, and so on.

“Those who qualify at the moment include the standards set by the University of The Bahamas, which includes five BGCSEs with a C grade in mathematics and English. That is the standard.

“However, what the prime minister also said is that, at this time, we are not able to accommodate that because of certain financial circumstances of our country.”

In an interview yesterday, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin said the opposition has been keenly looking out for this major commitment, which she noted was an “extravagant” promise that garnered support for the FNM ahead of the election.

“The promise was made that you would, and it was a very extravagant promise, that young people would get free education at the University of The Bahamas,” she said.

“Well, that has not happened, and there is not even a hint as to when it will happen.

“The concern I have with that is I am sure young people, who are ambitious and see their personal development as part of their life journey, many would have relied on that kind of promise.”

The minister suggested that a year from now there will be movement on the government’s commitment, noting that he believes that, at that time, the country will be on better financial footing.

He said the ongoing reviews and audits of government ministries and departments will serve the government in this regard.

Meanwhile, Lloyd said the government also wants to accommodate more scholarships and grants, as this program is not where the government wants it to be.

The Christie administration touted that it more than doubled the investment in education, investing over $1 million in scholarships in the last three years of its term, and saw enrollment increase by 35 percent.

Lloyd indicated that, while nearly 4,000 people applied for scholarships and grants this year, the government was only able to approve another 250 on top of the more than 1,000 it maintains.

“We would like for it to be 500. We would like for it to be 1,000,” he said.

“We simply don’t have the money. We just don’t have it.”