Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

‘Peeping Tom’ jailed
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 23, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A voyeur has been jailed for attempted housebreaking.

Edroy Smith, 36, of Turtle Drive, pleaded guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Philip Davis, a witness saw Smith “ejaculating under the window” of the woman’s home on August 20 before he cut the screen.

McKinney sentenced Smith, who did not have a lawyer, to one year in prison.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links