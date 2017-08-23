‘Peeping Tom’ jailed

A voyeur has been jailed for attempted housebreaking.

Edroy Smith, 36, of Turtle Drive, pleaded guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Philip Davis, a witness saw Smith “ejaculating under the window” of the woman’s home on August 20 before he cut the screen.

McKinney sentenced Smith, who did not have a lawyer, to one year in prison.