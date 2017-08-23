Gomez mulling PLP chairmanship run

Former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said yesterday that he is “considering his options” regarding running for a position during the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) October convention.

Gomez, the former MP for Central and South Eleuthera, said last night that many people have asked him to seek the chairmanship post.

“I have heard a few people say that they would like to see me run for chairman,” he said.

Gomez said he will make an announcement by the end of the month after he has deliberated on the matter.

Former PLP MP George Smith yesterday said he would support Gomez for chairman over former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

“I think Damian Gomez has spoken out on a number of issues in the House of Assembly, on corruption and on the government not keeping its promises to the people of South Eleuthera,” Smith said.

“He has a reputation of speaking his mind honestly and courageously.

“We have to admit the truth of why we lost the election. We have to satisfy the people that we have men who will be honest with them in the party.”

Wilchcombe announced on Sunday that he will seek the chairmanship post.

The former MP for West End and Grand Bahama served as PLP chairman from 1993 to 2000.

Smith said the party needs fresh faces to lead.

The PLP will hold its convention October 22–25, 10 months after its January convention.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis has said that he will seek the leadership post.

There has also been rising support among some PLPs for Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper to run for deputy leader.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.

Davis has said that he will not openly support anyone in the coming race.

“I would then find myself having to work with persons who would know that I openly did not support them,” he said.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin said that she, too, is considering running for a leadership position, but she has not said what post.

“I feel obliged. I feel that it is my duty and responsibility to step up and step forward, and that I do.

“I was in church yesterday (Sunday) and the message there was a phrase that was cast, and it really sums up where I am coming from: Bold humility.

“I have made a decision, and I will soon make an announcement very shortly.”

The convention will follow the party’s crushing defeat at the polls on May 10.

The PLP won only four of the 39 seats in Parliament.