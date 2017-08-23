Miller: Hill firing long overdue

Pamela Hill should have been fired a long time ago as CEO of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), opined former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller, who yesterday congratulated the BPL board for firing Hill.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Miller said he was “delighted” the BPL board had the courage to let her go.

“When I read the newspapers this morning, I was quite surprised, and may I say, delighted, in the fact that this new board had the guts to make a decision like that,” Miller said.

“It made no sense to me having those people here from the beginning.”

PowerSecure signed an agreement with the Christie administration in February 2016 to manage BPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation.

“You tell me one single thing they have done since they were here,” Miller said.

“When the board that I chaired left BEC, the cost of electricity was 31 cents per kilowatt hours, and it is now up to 43 cents.

“So show me what tangible they have done to deserve a bonus.

“... I’m glad that this board... I want to congratulate this board for having the wherewithal to make the tough decisions to make those changes.”

Hill, who was named CEO in April 2016, was fired by BPL’s board on Monday.

In an interview with The Guardian on Monday, BPL Chairperson Darnell Osborne was asked to detail the reason for Hill’s termination, but she said she was not at liberty to divulge that at this time.

Miller also said “the other foreigners at the company got to go”, as they have made no changes in the company that benefit the small man.

“I’ve been hearing [reports] with the new government that changes were going to be made,” he said.

“Why would we waste money on a foreign company when Bahamians can do it themselves?

“I’m all for it and I congratulate them. Hopefully, now they are taking BPL in the right direction and will save the Bahamian people’s money.

“The rest got to go. They did nothing tangible to ease the burden off the back of Bahamians.

“They should be gone.”

In a press release, Osborne said under PowerSecure’s management services agreement (MSA), it has the right to appoint a new CEO.

“We have addressed further critical performance issues with PowerSecure and await their response within the contractually required timeframe,” Osborne said.

“The board has instructed the legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the MSA of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.

“These actions have been made in the best interest of BPL and the Bahamian people.”

At the time the Christie administration signed the MSA with PowerSecure, then Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis said PowerSecure was mandated to bring down the cost of electricity, make it more reliable and improve customer service.

However, since the execution of that contract, there has been overwhelming criticism of PowerSecure’s performance.

The current minister of works, Desmond Bannister, has expressed strong concerns about BPL’s ability to consistently keep the lights on, particularly during the summer months.

Just two weeks ago, Hill insisted that BPL was making progress in providing more reliable power supply for The Bahamas and suggested it was deserving of a $1.1 million bonus agreed to by the former administration.