Officers in viral video demoted

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade demoted two police officers yesterday after a profanity-laced video, which appears to show one of the officers drinking on the job, went viral.

In a press statement issued yesterday, police said after the matter was investigated, Greenslade demoted one officer, a police corporal, to a constable, and the other officer, a constable, was reduced in seniority effective August 22, 2017.

Back in July, Greenslade suspended both officers from duty and advised that the officers were given letters instructing them to explain their actions within 14 days.

The video appears to have been recorded by the officer who was driving the vehicle.

In the passenger seat, another officer was drinking and playing music.

Both of them were in uniform.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle asked that the video not be released.

When a female officer spoke on the dispatcher, the driver said, “They ain’t calling us.

“Tell them what we doing, squad.”

The officer in the passenger seat used a blunt expletive before he said, “Getting drunk.”

Concerned citizens tagged Greenslade in the video on Twitter the weekend it circulated.

Greenslade tweeted, “This is being investigated as I text."