Bannister: BPL board on mission to recoup missing funds

Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) board is working to ensure the $2 million reportedly missing from the company is repaid, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday.

Last week, BPL fired three line staff employees after it received an audit from Ernst and Young into the missing money.

On Monday, the BPL board fired CEO Pamela Hill.

It gave no specific reason for her firing. BPL Chairperson Darnell Osborne said the board has addressed “critical performance issues” with PowerSecure and was awaiting a response from the company, which has a management contract for BPL.

Speaking to developments at BPL, Bannister said yesterday, “With respect to events this week... the BPL board has already put in over 100 hours of meetings.

“They are quite focused on their mission of ensuring that there is accountability, and that the Bahamian public will have reliable power generation and transmission over the shortest possible period of time.

“Further, they are on a mission now to ensure that the funds that were stolen from BPL are repaid, and that all business relationships enure to the benefit of the Bahamian people.”

BPL is managed by the U.S.-based PowerSecure, but remains a publicly owned entity.

It has persistently come into the spotlight over its inability to provide consistent power supply to the islands of The Bahamas.

It recently received a $1.1 million bonus, a matter that has fueled criticism of the former government, which made the decision.

Just two weeks ago, Hill insisted that BPL was making progress in providing more reliable power supply for The Bahamas and suggested it was deserving of the bonus.

On Monday, Osborne said in a statement, “The board has instructed the legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the management services agreement of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.

“These actions have been made in the best interest of BPL and the Bahamian people.”

A PowerSecure representative was contacted on Monday for a response, but no statement was ever sent.