BPL suspends two managers

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) suspended two managers yesterday, President of the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) Anthony Christie said.

The managers were told they were suspended based on a forensic report recently conducted by Ernst and Young, according to Christie.

“We want those responsible for the fraud to be brought to justice,” Christie said.

“But the company has to follow proper procedure as outlined in our agreement. If that is not followed then we will proceed with proper action.

“Throughout this process the company has made missteps... We want it to be fair and ensure our members’ rights are protected. Again, we have complied with requests and not hindered the process. But we want answers and need to know what was found.”

The suspensions came a day after the board of directors of BPL fired BPL CEO Pamela Hill. The board did not specify a reason for Hill’s termination, but the board’s chairperson, Darnell Osborne, said in a statement the board has “addressed further critical performance issues with PowerSecure and await their response within the contractually required timeframe”.

The board is also calling on PowerSecure, which manages BPL, to reimburse the missing money, saying it is a matter of accountability under the management services agreement.

Last week, BPL fired three line staff workers in relation to the theft probe at the company.

The workers have denied that they did anything improper.

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) has threatened to take industrial action over the firings.

Osborne said last week there will be further firings at BPL.

PowerSecure, which signed an agreement with the Christie administration in February 2016 to manage BPL, has not yet issued a response to the firings and to the board’s demands.

Former Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis said that, during his time as minister, he heard no reports of the fraud that is currently being investigated.

“When I was minister, I heard no report of such a scam that is now being investigated,” he said.

“They ought to do what they are doing and investigate it.”

Hill and PowerSecure came under fire last month after it was revealed that PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million under the Christie administration.

She insisted that the company was deserving of the bonus and that BPL’s operations and service were improving.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday the new board is determined to improve BPL’s operations, and is on a mission to recover the stolen money.