Palacious renews call for proper family planning

Months after Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious’ controversial comments that black people in The Bahamas are having too many children, Palacious said yesterday he has no regrets and called on fathers in the country to do more.

Palacious said he recently spoke with a single mother who felt she did not receive justice when she took her child’s father to court.

“We need to stop pussyfooting around,” he said. “We need to stop letting people get a free ride.

“I am convinced that if you would enforce some of the child maintenance laws in this country you would have fewer incidents of these children being abused and going out there without food, begging on the streets.”

While speaking to hundreds of people at the Southern Recreation Grounds after the 50th Majority Rule Day march in January, Palacious said “black people breed too much” and rely too much on the government to do things that “we should be doing ourselves”.

However, according to figures from the Ministry of Health’s Health Information and Research Unit, birth rates in The Bahamas have been on a steady decline for the last 20 years.

Attorney Marion Bethel called his comments offensive, and asserted that, that type of thinking should not be tolerated in the Bahamian society.

Palacious said yesterday, “The substance of what I was saying is that if we can’t get it right on how children are coming into the world, we are not going to get it right on how they are sustained and maintained and supported straight through.

“People are just having children without, quite frankly, knowing how they are going to support them. It then ends up as everybody else’s business.

“We have to encourage people to be responsible. The men who have these children, we have to make them accountable for their actions.”

Palacious said he accepts that his comments are subjective and not perfect.

He noted that he accepts the criticism that he has received, adding that some of it is valid and some is foolishness.



