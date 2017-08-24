DNA to decide future at September meeting

A meeting at the end of September will determine the future of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), according to DNA Leader Branville McCartney, who said yesterday that while he has his opinion on the message the electorate sent him and the third party on May 10, his colleagues are keen to carry on.

Responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian on whether the DNA will transition under his leadership or take another course of action, McCartney said the leadership question will also be decided during the September meeting.

“The way forward we will certainly bring to the public’s attention, but the party continues,” McCartney said.

“The question as to the leadership of the party is something the party will have to make a determination on.

“Of course, me personally, I am still guided by the party.

“However, the fact of the matter is the DNA has gone through two elections with me at the helm and I think the Bahamian people have said what they have to say to my leadership and to what they want, and what they do not want.

“I think that is something that the party is going to have to take into consideration.”

McCartney said he accepts full responsibility for the party’s loss.

Asked whether the party has considered disbanding, McCartney said, “I can certainly tell you that the meetings that we have had subsequent to the election, members of the party don’t want to pack it up. Members want to move forward.

“As a matter of fact, members wanted to get out there and start campaigning shortly after the election.

“I felt a bit otherwise, but I don’t think they wish to pack it up.

“I do have my own personal feelings on certain things...regarding the Bahamian electorate.”

Assessments have been completed on why the party failed in the last election, McCartney said.

The DNA failed to pick up a single seat.

Additionally, is lost support when compared to the 2012 election.

In 2012, the DNA won more than 13,000 votes (8.5 percent) in the 38 constituencies.

In May, the DNA got 7,537 votes (4.7 percent) in the 39 constituencies.

McCartney said the DNA and the Bahamian people want the government to do well.

“We wish this government well and we want them to do well,” he said.

“But, the colors are off, man. The election is over. We have one government. We have one prime minister. We want to push the prime minister to do well and the country by extension will do well, but let’s get it done.”