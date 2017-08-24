Accused killer names cop as alibi witness

A murder suspect named a police officer as one of his alibi witnesses when he made his final appearance in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Ronald Nottage, 45, of Lee Street, Nassau Village, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial for the June 7 murder of Valdrise Bowleg.

Though he did not give specifics about his alibi, Nottage told Magistrate Sandra Dee Gardiner that ASP Ezra Maycock, Cleomie Nottage and Patrice Smith will be called as alibi witnesses at his trial.

Nottage will be arraigned on the murder charge before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on September 1.

He told Gardiner that he will need a court-appointed lawyer to defend him.

According to police, Bowleg was found stabbed to death in her Peter Street home when neighbors alerted by her screams checked on her. They also allegedly saw a man fleeing the home, police reported.

In 2016, Nottage was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to a minor charge of causing harm to Bowleg in 2016.

In that incident, Nottage admitted to putting a noose around Bowleg’s neck and dragging her through his home.