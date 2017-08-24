Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Teen charged with murder

  • Officers escort Mark Augustine into court yesterday. TORRELL GLINTON

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 24, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Mark Augustine, 18, of Freddie Munnings Drive, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain yesterday facing a non-capital murder charge for the shooting death of Tavares Deveaux.

Deveaux was walking on Peardale Manor, off Claridge Road, around 9:20 a.m. Saturday when two armed men in a silver Honda Accord pulled up alongside him and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Augustine, who did not have a lawyer, was not required to enter a plea to the charge at his initial court appearance.

Swain explained to Augustine that she did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail, but he could make a bail application before a judge of the Supreme Court.

Swain also told Augustine that the matter would be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Augustine is expected to receive the Crown’s case against him through the VBI on October 24.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links