Lloyd to teachers: No march or strike needed

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday told 141 new teachers who will be in the public school system this academic year that there will be no need to march, despite remarks made by Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson minutes before.

Wilson urged the teachers to join the union and to be prepared to march when the time comes.

Lloyd’s comments came at the orientation for new teachers at Uriah McPhee Primary School.

“Let me just take a point for a moment to rectify, if I may, a few words of my beloved stakeholder partner and friend Rev. Wilson,” said Lloyd, who likened her remarks to a sermon.

“...My dear teachers from abroad; you will not be required to march in Rawson Square.

“My beloved Bahamian teachers; you will not be required to strike because in the minister and Ministry of Education, you have a dedicated, sincere and committed partner.

“You and I are working for the same, same goal.

“I ask of you one small little favor.

“Help me to help you. Help me to help you.

“Whatever I promise, I will deliver and I shall be honest with you to tell you what I can and cannot do.

“And I think for you Bahamians, you kind of know for the moment and it shall not remain this way, but for the moment as the president indicated, we do have our challenges.

“But the reason God brought us together is to make those changes.”

While pushing the need for teachers to join the BUT, Wilson said the union will protect the teachers’ rights, defend their cause and ensure strong representation at all times.

She also stressed that the union will negotiate an increase in salaries, benefits and better working conditions.

“You will not be in Cuba on May 1 for the May Day march, but if I need to call on you, be ready to march in Rawson Square,” Wilson said.

“The decision that all of you have made to teach in The Bahamas should strengthen our educational system.

“As I have admonished you to take your teaching responsibilities seriously, I further admonish you to join the Bahamas Union of Teachers today.

“Don’t mind what they tell you: ‘Oh you can’t join because you just came’.

“You join today and our team is here to sign you up today.”

She said, “Well you should join because the union is a vital part of the whole picture.

“We are stakeholders.

“Yes, you are a new teacher and you have a right to join the union now.

“You have freedom of association and you have the right to be free of intimidation.

“You can discuss your concerns with your shop steward, your area vice president or your president.

“You have a right to representation when a principal or [administrator] calls you into a meeting.

“You have a right to attend union meetings. You have a right to due process. You have a right to assemble.

“You have a right to strike. Yes, strike.”

Lloyd told the teachers that great things are expected from them and that the status quo can no longer be the order of the day in education.

Of the 141 new teachers, 18 are Cubans.

Over the next two days, the teachers will be placed in various public schools across the country.