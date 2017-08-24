AG’s office wants more time to respond in BAIC matter, Munroe says

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has requested a four-week extension before responding to complaints made by former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Executive Chairman Dion Smith and eight BAIC employees who were arrested and later released in relation to a theft probe, their attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

“It is a good sign when they are asking for time to investigate,” Munroe said.

“We are in no rush to sue them. One is not supposed to rush to do things.”

Munroe said he expects attorneys from the OAG will want to interview the staff at BAIC, interview the officers who carried out the arrests and further investigate the allegations.

Munroe wrote to Attorney General Carl Bethel and to BAIC on August 8, charging that the arrest and detention of Smith and the employees was “unreasonable, without foundation, a breach of their constitutional rights and was due to their perceived political affiliation”.

In two separate letters to Bethel and BAIC, Munroe alleged that the arrest and detention of Smith and the employees and the ensuing police visits to their homes caused injury to their families.

In one letter, Munroe details how the employees were arrested at BAIC, taken to their homes in handcuffs as police searched their homes and later detained at police stations with no beds, only concrete slabs.

“Should we not hear [favorably] from you we are instructed to commence action against you,” Munroe wrote.

He added, “We would ask that you let us have your position in the next 10 working days.”

The 10-day deadline ended on Tuesday.

Smith and the BAIC employees were arrested separately in May in connection with a theft probe at the corporation.

Police have since determined that no wrongdoing occurred in that matter.

Along with Dion Smith, Munroe wrote on behalf of Ricardo Smith, Latona McPhee, Tamica McPhee, Shanice Rolle, Shannon McPhee, Andrea Moss, Julian Bridgewater and Bernardo Smith.