Cubans outline case against government

Attorney Fred Smith yesterday filed statements of claim for two former Cuban detainees who were unlawfully detained for three years and subsequently deemed national security risks following their release.

Carlos Pupo Mendoza and Lazaro Seara Marin have detailed their false imprisonment, alleged abuses and numerous incidents of assault and beatings.

The men are seeking $5 million each in general damages.

Both men are also seeking $1 million in aggravated and punitive damages against former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, and special damages of $75,000 each.

Pupo and Marin said their fundamental rights under the constitution were breached.

In both cases, former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Mitchell and Commissioner of the Department of Corrections Patrick Wright have been named as defendants.

The court documents allege that Mitchell was responsible for malfeasance in office and knowingly defamed Pupo’s and Marin’s character following their eventual release.

Authorities apprehended Pupo in Abaco and Marin in Andros in 2013, as outlined in the claims.

According to the documents, Pupo was held for the first five days at the maximum security section of Fox Hill prison.

After approximately a week in the “degrading and inhumane conditions”, the Cuban was transfered to the remand section.

Beyond the unsanitary, crammed and degrading conditions described in the documents, Pupo claimed he was forced to live on “little bread and rice each day with the occasional tomato or a small piece of cheese”.

Pupo went on several hunger strikes to protest his imprisonment without charge.

In June 2013, while on remand, Pupo staged a hunger strike and wired his lips shut.

He took in only water for 40 days, but was eventually taken to hospital and the wire was removed.

Page after page detail acts of alleged abuse, beatings, and even a shooting incident in November 2013 where it is alleged an officer shot Pupo twice.

The bullets grazed Pupo’s skin causing him to bleed, according to the documents.

In Marin’s case, he was transferred from the detention center to the prison four months after his arrest where he described the condition as “degrading and inhumane”.

Like Pupo, Marin was held in the maximum security section for six days before being taken to the remand section, the documents noted.

While there, Marin said attempts were made to force him to sign a paper, which he refused.

Marin also staged a hunger strike for 32 days to protest his unlawful imprisonment.

As a result, he was placed back in the maximum security section of the prison.

He detailed several other occasions where officers allegedly beat him severely, causing stomach pains and vomiting.

In April 2014, a prisoner, who Marin shared a cell with, reportedly stabbed him with a piece of metal.

He was subsequently transfered to remand where he staged another hunger strike in protest of the incident.

Pupo also noted in the court documents that he was provided with a pill while in prison to take for heart problems, despite never having complained of an ailment.

This led him to believe there was a plot to kill or injure him, according to the documents.

Marin claimed he was asked to attend hospital for heart surgery in August 2015, but suffered from no heart conditions.

He feared the proposed medical procedure was a threat to his life.

Both men claimed while at the detention center they were assaulted by officers, and even gun butted.

“Six officers of the defense force forcibly beat Carlos Pupo for about three hours, from 3 a.m. until daybreak by hitting Carlos Pupo with pipes, punching and kicking him, which resulted in Carlos Pupo having a fractured forearm, pain, severe swelling and an inability to walk properly for several days,” according to Pupo’s statement of claim.

It continued that on the same day Pupo was made to sit on a chair and sprayed with a pepper-like substance causing him excruciating pain and severe swelling, which lasted for about a week.

According to the documents, defense force officers beat Marin for three hours with military batons, pipes and kicked and punched him “which resulted in serious pain, bruising, swelling, vomiting and loss of consciousness”.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and taken back to the detention center.

Marin claimed he was beaten for 40 minutes by several officers with military batons.

The attack left him with a broken nose and an inability to walk, according to the documents.

The government ordered an investigation in the alleged abuse, which garnered international attention from human rights organizations.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force launched a disciplinary hearing into the matter.

In January - three years later - attorney Wayne Munroe, who represented five marines accused of beating Pupo, Marin and several other Cuban detainees, said his clients were cleared by the defense force.

Release

The Supreme Court ordered both men released from prison in February 2016.

The attorney representing the commissioner of corrections, did not oppose the application brought by Smith for the men’s release.

After the men were released, Mitchell, then minister of foreign affairs, called them “a national security risk”.

But while Mitchell asserted that the men were dangerous, in November 2015, Mitchell wanted Cabinet to approve asylum for the men, according to a Cabinet document.

The court documents filed by Smith note that a November 2015 report produced by the Department of Immigration and presented to Mitchell indicated that Pupo and Marin ought to be released in the general population with an asylum seeker certificate to prevent their re-arrest.

The documents said by neglecting to act and order the release of Pupo and Marin, pursuant to the recommendation of the Department of Immigration, and in the absence of cogent evidence to support Mitchell’s assertion that the Cubans were a threat or national security risk, the minister tarnished the men’s reputations.

The documents said the men suffered physical and mental anguish.

Following the release of the two Cuban men, Mitchell also said he asked for an investigation into how a “court was persuaded that two people that the government believes with cogent evidence are a security risk, were released into the general population of The Bahamas”.