Govt to axe pensioners

The government is assessing 126 reengaged pensioners with a view to disengaging them, Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle said yesterday.

Rolle said several of these individuals have already received notices that they will be disengaged once their contracts expire.

“We are dealing with persons who are retired and are receiving hefty pensions,” Rolle said.

“We are talking about individuals who at least were making approximately from a range of $60,000 to $140,000 a year.

“That’s the grouping that we are dealing with in terms of reassessing and all of the persons that we have given notice to so far in the public service have been individuals who are now receiving an active pension from the government.

“So in addition to their pension, which could be handsome...they are receiving a salary of at least $60,000 a year.”

Rolle said these pensioners were reengaged at the highest level of the public service.

He added that the government’s intention is to identify qualified young Bahamians who are abroad, who would wish to return home and accept these opportunities.

Rolle could not say at the time how many reengaged pensioners have already been given notices.

Speaking to the needs assessments as it regards consultants throughout the public service, Rolle said, “We are doing a technical review with each ministry or department on an individual basis and we are making a judgment as to how we are going to proceed.”

Rolle has also previously pointed to new hires in the lead up to the general election.

During the budget debate in the House of Assembly, he said the established processes for hiring new people, which includes proving to the Ministry of Public Service that there is sufficient money to cover salaries, were “thrown out the window” under the former government.

“Every minister hired whomever they wished, at whatever rank they wished,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made a similar statement.

He said in addition to hiring permanent workers, the former adminstration also engaged people on a contractual basis.

The government in recent weeks has disengaged people it feels are not needed.

Five consultants were recently dismissed from the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Carl Bethel said, “We did a needs assessment where there was duplication, two people essentially doing the same job. We determined we weren’t going to pay twice for the same services.

“Unfortunately, there were also some other issues that we thought had to be clarified.”

The Ministry of Tourism has sent around 25 people home, with the tourism minister explaining that paying those salaries was not beneficial to growing the tourism product. It was essentially wasted money, he advised, adding that it could be better used for marketing efforts.

During his first national address, Minnis announced that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

It was in response to an announcement from international credit ratings agency Moody’s that it has placed The Bahamas’ credit rating on review for downgrade.

Minnis accused the former administration of engaging in a $14 million “wild hiring spree” in the months leading up to the general election.

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has stressed the need to streamline various ministries and departments, and to eliminate wasteful spending, including paying salaries for unnecessary positions.