A man was shot dead in Grand Bahama on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was found dead in a car parked in front of a residence on Yorkshire Drive, near South Bahamia. The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the murder to call 350-3107 or 919.

There have been 90 murders this year. This time last year there were 66 murders, according to The Nassau Guardian’s records.