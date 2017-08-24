Shaunae carts off the Diamond

Shaunae Miller-Uibo saved the best for last!

The Bahamian speedster raced to a new national record in the women’s 200 meters (m) today, and in so doing, became the country’s second Diamond League Champion. Tonique Williams-Darling secured the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Golden League title in the women’s 400m in 2004, the same year she won the Olympic title, but Miller-Uibo is the first Bahamian winner in the IAAF’s yearly extravaganza since the format and name changed in 2010.

She was simply sensational in the event finale in Zurich, Switzerland.

Miller-Uibo won over a world-class field in a new national record of 21.88 seconds, erasing her personal best national mark of 21.91 seconds that she ran at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA, this year.

Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica, had to settle for second in 22 seconds flat, and London World Championships silver medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, claimed the bronze medal, in 22.09 seconds. World Champion Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, had to settle for fourth, in 22.36 seconds.

Miller-Uibo won the bronze medal at the London World Championships behind Schippers and Ta Lou a little over two weeks ago, but she wasn’t going to be denied this time.

With the win, she walked off with the top cash prize of $50,000, and carted off one of the beautiful Diamond Trophies which are given to each event winner at the Diamond League Finals. She will end her season in the women’s 400m at the second of two Diamond League Finals, the AG Memorial Van Damme at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday September 1.