Woman thrown in trunk wants case dropped

A woman who was thrown in the trunk of a car told a court that she is not interested in pressing charges against her attackers.

Travis Taylor, 27, of Ross Corner, and Valentino Taylor, 30, are accused of causing harm to Khalilah Farrington on August 20.

Despite Farrington informing the court that she wanted to drop the case, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt remanded the Taylor brothers to prison until September 7 for an update.