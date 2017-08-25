Father walks 100 miles to save hearts in The Bahamas

Ernie Blues recently completed a challenging 100-mile walk through the hills and mountains of Scotland, and in doing so successfully raised $33,000 for heart patients in The Bahamas.

Ernie is donating 100 percent of the sponsorship funds raised through this daring feat to the Sir Victor Sassoon (Bahamas) Heart Foundation. As a loving father, who almost lost his own daughter to viral myocardia at the age of six, Ernie used his experience and gratitude as a platform. Rallying his family, friends, colleagues and coworkers, Ernie found a way to grant other children in the country the precious gift his daughter Renee received – a second chance at life.

The funds raised will be used for heart surgeries for young patients unable to afford these very expensive procedures. The chairman of the heart foundation, R.E. Barnes, said, “Due to the donations that we are getting from the 100-mile walk, it has allowed us to commit to saving additional lives this summer, and we are thankful to everybody who has donated funds towards the cause.”

The walk went past mountains, stunning waterfalls and moss-laden forests. The Scottish people were friendly and helpful. The group stayed at bed and breakfast accommodations conveniently situated in small villages along the journey. The food and ale were excellent in the small bars and restaurants, and the group visited world-renowned landmarks and facilities including the Glengoyne whiskey distillery.

Ernie was accompanied on the walk by his daughter, Chelsea Blues, and Dave Mellor Sr. from Freeport. Ernie’s nephew, Luke Kelly, and Andrew “Ronnie” Barker travelled from the United Kingdom to walk the entire 100 miles. Also travelling from the U.K., Ernie’s brother, Lindsay Blues, joined the walk at the 50-mile mark, as did his friends, Andrew and Steve Lester, who walked the final 25 miles with the group. In its entirety, it took seven days to make the incredible journey starting from Milngavie on the outskirts of Glasgow and ending at Fort William at the foot of Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the U.K.

Ernie said “The walk itself was much more difficult than I had envisaged, but very rewarding nonetheless. The hills and mountains provided very steep climbs and descents but with good company and stunning views we made it through to the end. My feet were particularly sore with blisters forming early on in the week, but we toughed it out through to the end. It was a wonderful accomplishment and to be able to raise funds for such a noble cause as the Heart Foundation, especially after my daughter was spared made it all worthwhile.”

He added: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated both within The Bahamas and those from overseas who also donated to the cause. I have been overwhelmed with the generosity of so many people who were touched by the story of my daughter’s recovery, and also understood the need to give a chance of a better life to other young Bahamian children needing heart surgery”.

With many persons expressing an interest in the walk, there is a distinct possibility that a new group of adventurers will be setting off across the Scottish Highlands again next year giving themselves a heartwarming adventure, and at the same time raising funds to save hearts in The Bahamas.

• For those interested in seeing pictures of the walk there is a Facebook page – “100 Mile WHW Walk” – where photos of the trip were posted along the way.