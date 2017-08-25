Date:
Suspect faces second murder charge

  • Police officers escort Stephen Burrows (center) into court yesterday. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 25, 2017

A man accused of murdering a woman 11 years ago returned to prison yesterday on a second murder charge.

Stephen Burrows Jr., 30, of Smith Street, is charged with non capital murder in the August 13 stabbing death of Ricardo Frazier at Munson Village.

At the time of his arrest, Burrows was on bail for the August 2006 murder of Veronica Smith.

Burrows did not have a lawyer when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Burrows was handcuffed to his crutches as he made his way to court. He had a cast on his left leg.

Addressing the court, Burrows said that at the time of his arrest, he was awaiting surgery on his left knee that was broken in three places.

Burrows said he believed that some of the staples in his leg might have come out while in custody.

Ferguson-Pratt said she will make a note on his remand warrant.

Prosecutors plan to fast track the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on October 11.

 

