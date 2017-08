A man accused of attempted rape made his first court appearance yesterday.

William Penn, 32, of East Street, also known as “Penn Boy”, is accused of the attempted rape of a 49-year-old woman on October 28, 2016.

Penn was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He has been remanded to prison and returns to court on October 28.