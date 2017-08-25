Storr, Roberts considering PLP chairmanship

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Deputy Chairman Alex Storr and Vice Chairman Obie Roberts are “seriously considering” seeking the chairmanship post in the party’s October convention.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Storr told The Nassau Guardian, “I have it under serious consideration.

“As you know, I am the deputy chairman of the party, and so the natural progression is to move up.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of persons, mostly young people in the party, who have asked me to give it serious consideration so that’s what I’m doing at this time.

“I’m about 75 percent there, but I will most likely run for chairman.”

Roberts had similar views.

“At the moment, I am still pondering the situation,” said Roberts, the son of current chairman, Bradley Roberts.

“As it stands right now, we are in rebuilding mode, and I have not come to the conclusion on whether I will offer myself.

“Currently, any opportunity within the party for advancement to improve the party will always take deep thought and consideration, but I have not come to a conclusion as yet to give you a yes or no answer on that.

“But our party is indeed transitioning, and we are encouraging more persons to step forward.

“Yes, I am considering it.”

Earlier this week, former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said he is “considering his options” regarding running for a position, noting that a number of people told him that they want to see him as party chairman.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe announced on Sunday that he will seek the chairmanship. The former MP for West End and Grand Bahama served as PLP chairman from 1993 to 2000.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis has said that he will seek the leadership post.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged former Prime Minister Perry Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin said that she, too, is considering running for a leadership position, but she has not said what post.

Davis has said that he will not openly support anyone in the coming race.

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper would not comment when asked if he intends to run for any position.

The PLP will hold its convention on October 22–25.

Its last convention was in January.